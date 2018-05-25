Want to help? Start by admitting you have had an unfair advantage

As a white person, when I get a job or make a team I enjoy the privilege of people assuming I earned it. People do not assume I got where I am because of my race or because of affirmative action. When I walk in to teach a new class at the beginning of a school year my accent and name are unlikely to result in my students questioning my credentials or competence.

White people also have the privilege of options. Whether it’s dolls, books or greeting cards, it’s white people’s needs that are being catered for. Some might argue that these examples amount to nothing more than an inconvenience, but I would argue that constant and daily messages that you are somehow "less than" because of the colour of your skin shapes your sense of self and limits your sense of the possibilities for your life.

If you’re looking for more obvious, more severe examples, I can provide those too. About two years ago, while walking through Woolworths picking up the week’s groceries, my wife was stopped by a wannabe "good Samaritan" who warned her to keep an eye on her belongings as the boy walking behind her might try to take something from her handbag. The boy was my son, Oliver. He was four at the time. Since my son is black and my wife is white, I can understand there may have been some confusion over whether they were together. But why assume he was stealing? Because before she saw my son’s age, she saw his colour. You see, if you are black, even as a child, you do not have the privilege of being presumed innocent.

And that’s not just an inconvenience. It can be deadly. How many cases have we heard of innocent, unarmed black teenagers being shot by police for "looking suspicious", or for walking through a neighbourhood others didn’t think they belonged in?

As a white man I benefit daily from the colour of my skin. Daily. And let’s just remember what that privilege comes from. I benefit because crimes against humanity were committed — torture, murder, rape, humiliation, oppression … that’s the source of my advantage. That’s not easy to admit. That’s one of the reasons many white people respond so defensively when the topic comes up. I think the other reason is that when you are used to privilege – when you are accustomed to it — equality feels like oppression.

So what should white people do with this? Making you feel bad about yourselves is certainly not my intention, nor is it helpful. But I will tell you what I feel is an appropriate way to respond. Stop denying it. Stop pretending it isn’t real. Just acknowledge it. You have been given an unfair advantage.

So use it. Do something meaningful with it. Or don’t. But whatever you do, don’t deny it. Your denial is not harmless. It’s criminal. Times columnist Tom Eaton compared it to "walking into a blood-spattered room and not seeing anything amiss". If you can’t see that a crime has been committed, if you refuse to acknowledge the injustice, then no matter how generous a person you imagine yourself to be "you are subtly working to defeat the ends of justice".

• Leathem is a deputy principal, and Bechus a teacher, at Jeppe High School for Boys in Johannesburg. This is an edited version of a speech delivered at the school. The full transcript is available at deputyruminations.wordpress.com.