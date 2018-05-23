Advice for law graduates on how to thrive

I started applying for articles in early 1995. In hindsight, the odds of getting articles were against me. I was from a small town in Swaziland; I studied two degrees at the University of Durban-Westville — an institution which for many biased reasons was regarded as inferior; my exam marks were mediocre; and neither my family nor I knew anyone in the legal services sector in SA.

I had still not found articles by March 1996 and was disheartened. I decided to walk through the streets of Durban and submit CVs to any law firm I came across (all the glamorous ones had turned me down).

A tiny firm, Dehal Incorporated, called me in for an interview. I remember being asked whether I preferred to be a "chamber" lawyer or a court lawyer. I said "a bit of both" because I did not know what the question meant.

I was offered a position at R800 a month, a fifth of what the medium-sized law firms were paying at the time.

Now, more than 20 years later, I have worked at some of the best law firms locally and internationally. I have travelled. I have experienced the excitement and challenges of private practice and I have "paid it forward" by training 15 candidate attorneys, all of whom are excelling in their chosen paths.

I could write a book about practising law but all I am offering now are a few tips for young people at the start of their careers.

You will not always get into your preferred law firm. That does not mean that there are other firms that will not offer training and experience that is just as good or even better.

Sanushka Chetty, now a director at ENS is, like me, a member of the "walk the streets of the city club".

She walked into my firm more than nine years ago, befriended the receptionist and was given a training contract.

If you plan to stay in practice (and even if you don’t) there is one nonnegotiable: do a business or entrepreneurial course. As much as you are a lawyer, you are also a business person. A course will help reduce the number of scars you get, compared with some of us who have had to learn tough business lessons along the way.

Do not take short cuts. You will encounter people who will try to corrupt you and get you involved in all sorts of schemes. These will only lead to trouble.