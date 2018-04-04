CARTOON: Hamba Kahle Winnie

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about AECI, his stock pick of the day
The special amnesty on foreign assets that ended in 2017 did not bring in the multiple billions that were hoped for
The High Court in Pretoria found Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba violated the Constitution by lying under oath
Enoch Godongwana, head of the ANC’s economic transformation subcommittee, says there are many views on the idea of a land tax
A unit of Elliott Management, which previously took on Samsung, has built up a $1bn stake in the Hyundai Motor Group, and is calling for faster reforms
Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the purchasing managers index data for March
He called a senior black female staff member a ‘female employment equity’ appointment in front of other managers — and the company suspended her when she complained
The US Trade Representative says its list aims to deliver maximum pain to China while sparing US consumers as much as possible
A printing gaffe in the programme for the Gold Coast Games, listing England’s capital as Banju and its population as 2-million, has been taken in stride
There are millions in need amid inadequate budget for mental health problems, writes Melody Emmett
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.