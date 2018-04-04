Opinion

CARTOON: Hamba Kahle Winnie

04 April 2018 - 05:30 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday April 4 2018
Wednesday April 4 2018

Farewell Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, a powerful but flawed icon of the struggle

Only after pleading from anguished TRC chairman Archbishop Desmond Tutu did she admit grudgingly that “things went horribly wrong”
Politics
1 day ago

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: mother of the nation leaves a lasting legacy

The struggle stalwart remained at the forefront of the struggle throughout the height of apartheid
Opinion
1 day ago

‘A great tree has fallen’, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The president describes Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as ‘one of the strongest women in our struggle who suffered immensely’ under the apartheid regime
National
1 day ago

Struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies after long illness

Political parties pay tribute as President Cyril Ramaphosa says she was a voice of defiance and resistance 
National
1 day ago
Tuesday April 3 2018
Tuesday April 3 2018

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The DA congress: Mmusi ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
HILARY JOFFE: Nene shoots straight in telling ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Honouring and forgiving Winnie
Opinion / Editorials
4.
KARYN MAUGHAN: Former president’s victim ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
DA in pole position to lead SA into the coalition ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.