Increasing state spending and raising taxes fuels poverty

Tax has been a part of human history for millennia. There are records of farmers in ancient Egypt giving up a portion of their crops and peasants having to provide some of their labour freely to the pharaoh.

During the following centuries, taxation became commonplace in global societies, yet over time rulers learnt that there were limits to people’s willingness to comply.

The French revolution was fuelled by a revolt against onerous taxes and the British tax policy towards colonies helped to initiate the American Revolution and the formation of the US. In 1789, Benjamin Franklin wrote: "In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes."

Modern tax systems have changed dramatically since ancient times, but there are no international standards. Tax burdens and the complexity of tax codes vary widely across countries.

In Brazil, taxes are high and complex; in Singapore, they are low and the system is simple. Many states (including SA) now offer electronic systems for the filing of tax returns and the payment of taxes. Modern technology allows governments to be more efficient, effective and transparent, but it is still up to the legislators to create a stable, predictable and effective tax environment.

Best tax environment

Within Africa, Mauritius offers the best tax environment. This has enabled a stable and diversified economy to grow. The tax codes in the Seychelles, Botswana and SA have also allowed for some economic success, but there is still much room for improvement.

Lower taxes are an obvious incentive for businesses, but a simplified tax code encourages investment too by reducing administrative costs, increasing compliance and creating greater transparency.

Unfortunately, SA is moving in the wrong direction by increasing government spending, raising taxes and inadvertently adding layers of bureaucracy.

SA’s GDP per capita is lagging behind the Seychelles, Mauritius and Botswana, and the recent changes to our tax system are not going to help us catch up.

It takes longer to comply with the South African tax code than it does in the other three countries, according to a PWC 2018 report.

The government’s decision to increase value-added tax (VAT) to 15%, increase the fuel levies by 52c and introduce a sugar tax are also moves in the wrong direction. The government is increasing both the level and complexity of taxation when it should be striving to do the opposite.