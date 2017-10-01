What really happened to Brett Kebble?
Tell-all documentary takes a close look at the murder of the mining magnate
It’s truly stranger than fiction. The story of Brett Kebble’s murder is a tangled web that ties South Africa’s most notorious gangster to its highest-ranking police officer, a millionaire mining magnate and the former president of the republic.
In the tell-all documentary 204: Getting Away with Murder, one of South Africa’s most infamous gangsters, Mikey Schultz, confesses to having murdered mining magnate Kebble in an assisted suicide. He reveals exactly how it happened, who planned it and who was supposed to pay for it.
Why was Kebble killed? What were the circumstances leading up to the murder? Watch the trailer for this tragic and bizarre tale of greed, corruption and power:
A year after the documentary was released, Kebble’s father, Roger Kebble, committed suicide. In the film, Roger talks extensively about his relationship with his son and with figures like notorious crime boss Glenn Agliotti, who is also featured at length discussing the murder plan.
Earlier this year, a business partner of one of Kebble’s killers was shot and killed in Kensington, Gauteng. The motive remains unknown, but the criminal underworld in South Africa acts with absolute impunity – high-ranking police officers can often be found in bed with criminals, as the documentary reveals.
How to get away with murder
Where in the world do you get to shoot somebody and get immunity? Come and tell your story in court and walk out a free manMikey Schultz
The name of the documentary refers to section 204 of the Criminal Procedures Act, which offers full indemnity in return for truthful testimony. This is why Schultz and his cronies can talk so openly about how they killed Kebble – and how they messed up three times before getting it right.
The documentary also explains how Kebble became affiliated with former police commissioner Jackie Selebi, through Agliotti; how former president Thabo Mbeki acted to protect Selebi; and how that all connects to Schultz.
Big business can be closely connected to both the government and the criminal underworld – and that can be terrifying.
