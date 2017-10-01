What really happened to Brett Kebble?

It’s truly stranger than fiction. The story of Brett Kebble’s murder is a tangled web that ties South Africa’s most notorious gangster to its highest-ranking police officer, a millionaire mining magnate and the former president of the republic.

In the tell-all documentary 204: Getting Away with Murder, one of South Africa’s most infamous gangsters, Mikey Schultz, confesses to having murdered mining magnate Kebble in an assisted suicide. He reveals exactly how it happened, who planned it and who was supposed to pay for it.

Why was Kebble killed? What were the circumstances leading up to the murder? Watch the trailer for this tragic and bizarre tale of greed, corruption and power: