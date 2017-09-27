Investing in technology stocks has become vital for returns

Technology is changing the way we invest and what we are investing in. Technology offers major clues about what will drive growth in 20 or 30 years, so can investors afford to ignore tech stocks?

According to IBM, 90% of the world’s data was created in just the past two years.

Understanding technological advances is becoming more critical to understanding the world we live in and the world in which markets and companies compete.

Technology helps us better to understand the opportunities for investing so companies can be identified that not only provide great short-term returns, but will also generate positive returns in the long run.

By understanding the transformative and disruptive power of technologies, it may be possible to identify themes for longer-term investing.

Buffett is famous for saying that he does not invest in businesses he doesn’t understand. His frame of reference comes from when real-world investing meant buying shares in a company that produced goods you could touch and feel.

Real-world investing now is increasingly becoming intangible. For the average investor, not investing in technology stocks is becoming higher risk from a returns perspective.