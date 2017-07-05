Taxpayers want more control of how their money is spent — and there is a way to give it to them

In the recent past, there has been a significant increase in taxpayers voicing their belief that a tax revolt is the correct way to deal with the current crisis of confidence in government. It is interesting to note, however, that even though the screws have been tightened considerably on individual taxpayers, it is not the actual quantum of tax that is of substantial concern to taxpayers generally. Rather, it is the uses to which the tax collections are being put.

For example, the suggestion has been made in some circles that taxes be withheld from the government and paid into a trust account instead. From what I understand, the objective would be to hold the taxes in a trust account until such time as confidence in the use of tax funds has been restored. This demonstrates a willingness to pay tax, provided that funds are used appropriately.

Many South Africans feel they should have more say in how their tax contributions are used. Of course, this would put strain on the ability of the state to properly function. If this approach were to be taken to the extreme, one may imagine that no politician or tax official would find a taxpayer willing to pay his or her salary! But surely we should be looking for middle ground?

Education could be just the right terrain.

Recently, I read reports that over 580 schools in Limpopo were still without textbooks and learner-teacher material — almost half-way through the school year. It is an undisputed fact that education is the most stable and dependable way to uplift the poor, and the country as a whole, and the right to education is a basic constitutional right. In spite of this, the system seems to be failing hundreds of thousands of children in government schools.

One way to approach this kind of situation could be to find "microeconomic solutions" to "macroeconomic problems". In the South African context, if one feels that there are government service delivery failures at a macroeconomic level, amazing things can be achieved by individuals connecting with other like-minded individuals.

In April, I received an e-mail from the SPCA, asking for donations of pet food. Very conveniently, this could be ordered through online seller Takealot, allowing for delivery within a matter of two business days at the click of a button. In principle, there is no reason similar options should not be available for individuals to send textbooks, stationery or other basic supplies needed by schools.

In my view, however, it is time for SARS and the tax legislation to "come to the party" on these points.

Donations to certain charitable organisations give rise to income tax deductions. This would in principle include the funding of schools. Minor practical changes would facilitate the involvement of third party vendors, such as Takealot, as intermediaries to effect the donations by individuals or businesses to the affected schools, and ideally to issue tax deduction certificates on behalf of the relevant schools (or as a separate public benefit organisation approved for that purpose).

An income tax deduction only means that whatever income one were to give away for education, SARS would not tax you on that specific income.