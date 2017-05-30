Why the PIC must link funding to interventionism

It has failed to learn a single lesson in the past decade or so from committing the same crime. Some of its apologists have even tried to play the race card, accusing banks of being antitransformation. It is true banks need serious internal transformation and progressive policies in their lending practices, but to suggest they oppose transformation is a step too far. If it makes money, they will back it.

The problem with SAA is its reluctance to embrace reforms and listen to simple logic. Its business model is archaic, it’s bloated and lacks visionary leadership. Like banks, opposition MPs are correct to resist another bailout. The new board has yet to show it is up to the task and its first test would be whether it can recruit and support a competent CEO to carry out the bold reforms that are required. Until then, the PIC should stay away from it.

There are many potentially lucrative and viable assets that the PIC can support, as part of wider efforts to restructure the economy and enable its industrialisation. It is commendable that it is supporting platinum miner Lonmin, which has cost shareholders billions over the years. Saving jobs is very important, but cannot be the only reason for remaining invested in Lonmin.

The sale of South African assets by Anglo American, the former South African mining giant, is another opportunity for the PIC to contribute meaningfully to economic transformation. Similarly, the retreat from Africa by Barclays Africa is another golden opportunity that shouldn’t be squandered.