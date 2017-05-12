THE INSIDER: Having a gas with Poopootovs

Andile Lili and Chumani Maxwele — who dropped stinky loads on Cape Town International Airport and Cecil John Rhodes’ statue at the University of Cape Town — have inspired copycats. Venezuela’s protesters are preparing to throw faeces at security forces, adding to their customary arsenal of rocks and petrol bombs. "They have gas; we have excrement," reads an image floating around social media to advertise a "S*** March".

The new tactic has been dubbed the "Poopootov", a play on the Molotov cocktails often hurled at police officers during street protests in Venezuela. With inflation in the high triple-digits, shortages of basic medicines, and millions suffering food scarcity, the country is facing a major crisis.

Messages have been going viral on Venezuelan WhatsApp groups giving step-by-step instructions and advice on putting together the Poopootov cocktails. Some insist on avoiding glass containers to ensure that the projectiles only humiliate troops rather than injure them.

Gravity knows only one direction

Former boy band One Direction singer Harry Styles tried a stage dive for the first time during a secret set in New York City this week – but the crowd failed to catch him.

He was performing at a special show at the city’s branch of Rough Trade on Monday. Teen Vogue reports Styles tried to stage-dive mid-gig, but appeared not to alert the audience of his intentions before leaping off the stage.

"It didn’t go over too well," the report reads. "The crowd was either not ready for his stage dive or simply couldn’t hold him up, and he quickly hit the floor. After a few seconds of chaos, all… parties got up and it … appears that nobody was seriously injured. He got up on the stage and … apologised with a smile about the failed attempt." One fan tweeted she had been kicked in the head by Styles’ Gucci shoe.