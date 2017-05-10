Halcyon growth days can return if continent acts

The outlook is shrouded in substantial uncertainties: a faster than expected normalisation of monetary policy in the US could imply further appreciation of the US dollar and a tightening of financing conditions and a broad shift towards inward-looking policies at the international level would further hamper growth in the region.

Domestic threats to a stronger economic recovery in some countries include civil conflict and the attendant dislocations like famine that they can trigger — as in South Sudan at the moment.

The fall in commodity prices from their 2010-13 peaks was a very substantial shock. But, three years after the slump, many resource-intensive countries have yet to put in place a comprehensive set of policies to deal with the effect of the decline in prices.

Countries that have been hardest hit by the decline, especially oil exporters such as Angola, Nigeria, and the countries of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community, are continuing to face budgetary revenue losses and balance of payments pressures.

The delay in implementing much-needed adjustment policies is creating uncertainty, holding back investment, and risks generating even deeper difficulties in the future.

It is also concerning that vulnerabilities are emerging in many countries without significant commodity exports. While these countries have generally maintained high growth rates, their fiscal deficits have been high for a number of years, as their governments rightly sought to tackle social and infrastructure gaps. But now, public debt and borrowing costs are on the rise.

Against this background, the external environment is expected to provide only limited support. Improvements in commodity prices will provide some breathing space, but will not be enough to tackle existing imbalances among countries that are resource-intensive. In particular, oil prices are expected to stay far below their 2013 peaks.