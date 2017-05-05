Fixing systems, not symptoms

So while faith in current systems to solve the big problems may be waning, interest in creating new, more inclusive systems is gaining momentum.

According to the late Donella Meadows, in her book Thinking in Systems, a system is "an interconnected set of elements that is coherently organised in a way that achieves something".

This new brand of social entrepreneur wants to influence these interconnected elements — such as policy, governments and global institutions — while working to find the leverage points to bring about a new way of doing things.

These entrepreneurs often use a language more commonly associated with activists and revolutionaries than business people and they are the subject of a new report from the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business launched this week.

The report delves into the modus operandi of six for-profit and nonprofit social entre-preneurs working across the globe in education, health, consumer rights, land rights, rural development and the informal economy, who share a common approach of setting their sights higher than their own organisation’s to focus on shifting social systems.

The report calls these organisations "systems entrepreneurs" and looks to highlight the key lessons for effectively positioning an organisation to effect systems change.

While the concept of systems entrepreneurship has been around for a few years, this report is one of the first to put concrete examples behind it.

Fleshing out the theory in a way that has an immediate effect for others, the research has been developed into a set of six case studies that will be taught in business schools.

The potential application of systems change is significant. According to Martin Fischer, cofounder and CEO of KickStart International, systems change means "fundamentally, and on a large scale, changing the way a majority of relevant players solve a big social challenge such that a critical mass of people affected by that problem substantially benefits".