Women at the top are no silver bullet against the danger of banking collapse

Using similar survey methods, we assessed the extent to which each staff member was risk loving or risk averse — in other words, individual risk tolerance. We found people who are more risk loving are generally less likely to display good risk management behaviour.

Once we accounted for differences in risk tolerance, women are no more likely than men to behave well.

We found older workers more likely to exhibit good risk-management behaviour, even after accounting for the tendency for older people to be more risk averse. They are more likely to question business practices that may create poor outcomes down the track, such as making risky loans or selling products to customers who don’t fully understand them. Perhaps older workers, having lived through so many economic cycles and scandals, simply "get" risk management more than the young.

We also studied the risk culture in more than 300 different units in the banks. Risk culture is the perception among employees that risk management is genuinely valued and practised. So it’s not just a glossy statement on a website to satisfy regulators but the "way we do things around here".

Our results show there isn’t any relationship between the gender mix of the units and the risk culture. We also didn’t find any association with the gender of the leaders of business units and risk culture.

The problem with the Lehman Sisters hypothesis

The hypothesis assumes all women are risk averse, yet women are a diverse bunch. We found that risk tolerance varies between men and women when they are at junior levels, but differences disappear as you climb the corporate ladder. At senior levels, women are just like men in terms of risk tolerance, so the way they manage risk is also similar. More women behaving like men changes nothing.

To thrive in a stereotypically masculine culture, female staff may need stereotypically masculine attributes, or they may need to adapt to the culture around them.

Essentially, it comes down to gender stereotypes. Risk taking is a stereotypically masculine attribute, not a feminine one, but these days women increasingly do not conform to this stereotype. This may help explain our findings on women in bank management positions.

In a study published in 2011, researchers Renee Adams and Patricia Funk examined a sample of directors, finding that female directors are significantly more risk loving than their male counterparts. In other words, the women who make it to the very top don’t conform to gender stereotypes. Not surprising when you think about it.

Research literature on organisational culture suggests cultures form in response to the business environment to ensure success in that environment. To suggest that bringing in a few more women is going to change things is naïve to say the least.

It’s far likelier that the opposite will happen. New workers are unlikely to succeed if they don’t share the values of the culture. The process of selection makes it hard for "different" staff to enter the organisation.

Creating a culture that values risk management is a huge task for banks all over the world. The global crisis that began in 2007 was a wake-up call that the focus on short-term profits had gone too far. Subsequent reforms in risk management practices and regulations have been radical and far-reaching.

I would like to think that women have earned their place in modern banking, and we need to continue efforts to ensure they reach the senior roles they richly deserve. Women should be welcomed on their own terms, regardless of whether they conform to traditional feminine stereotypes, whether they wear skirts or trousers. But let’s not expect women, by themselves, to change the culture of banks.

• Elizabeth Sheedy is an associate professor of financial risk management at Macquarie University