Why it would be a problem for Zimbabwe to repay debt to China with wild life

Animals are also exported to restock parks or reserves elsewhere on the continent. Zimbabwe’s Bubye Valley Conservancy, for example, is arranging to send eight to 10 lions to Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia to help them re-establish depleted prides.

The sale of live animals is highly controversial, but not illegal as long as Cites rules are followed. These require that live exports happen only between Cites members and that local Cities authorities ensure that the export permits are valid.

The authorities need to ensure that "the export of the animals would not be detrimental to the survival of the species in the wild" and would be taken to "to appropriate and acceptable destinations".

At the Cites conference in Johannesburg last year, members of the African Elephant Coalition – a 29-member grouping of African states opposed to any trade in ivory or the export outside the continent of live elephants – tried to get the Cites regulation changed to limit exports to relocation in Africa and ban exports to other continents. That was opposed by Southern African states and China, and did not get enough support to go to a vote. Instead, a US compromise proposal was passed tightening the export regulations and attempting to ensure that ivory or horn from exported live animals did not enter the illegal trade system.

Why selling live elephants is a problem

One concern raised by NGOs and wildlife activists about the export of live elephants to China is that they will at some stage be farmed and their ivory harvested to be sold at a huge profit. This fear was expressed by conservationists when news about Zimbabwe’s most recent debt-settling plan emerged.

There is also concern that animals go to zoos with poor welfare records or where cruel methods are used to turn animals into little more than circus performers.

Zimbabwe’s justification

Zimbabwean ministers and wildlife officials have for years defended the sale of elephants and other wildlife to China. They have justified it by saying they need to reduce pressure of numbers in overstocked reserves and raise funds for conservation. But there is no proof that the money raised goes back into conservation and clearly using elephants to settle military-related debts does little for conservation.

The official Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority website justifies live exports as a means of sustainably supporting conservation and reducing pressure of numbers on eco systems. Overpopulation of elephants, in particular, can damage habitats, put pressure on other vulnerable species and lead to conflict with local communities, whose crops may be damaged or destroyed.

But while a conservation case may be made quite cogently for limiting numbers, the export of live animals seems more related to profit than sustainable use conservation. And the fate of live animals exported is also questioned. There are reports that, when the young elephants were being captured in Zimbabwe, 37 were caught but only 35 were sold to China because two died soon after capture.

Zimbabwe’s Environment, Water and Climate Minister Oppiah Muchinguri-Kashiri strongly advocates the sale of animals to raise money. But she doesn’t appear to have a strong grasp of the facts of conservation and the trade in animals or their products. This is evident in how adamant she was that Zimbabwe could sell its ivory stockpile to China despite the Cites decision.

Nevertheless, Zimbabwe is forging ahead with planned sales to raise desperately needed cash. Reports from the Zimbabwe Conservation Task Force in September last year said that the Zimbabwe Wildlife Department was capturing animals to meet an order from China for 130 elephants and 50 lions.

Last January, the minister defended past sales and said they would be continued. In the previous six months, Zimbabwe had sold 100 elephants to Chinese zoos at $40,000 each.

It is clear that Zimbabwe’s environment minister and wildlife authorities have no qualms about the questionable trade in live animals. They are willing to sell animals to Chinese zoos and safari parks, some of which have less than spotless records for animal welfare and are barely distinguishable from circuses.

One destination for Zimbabwean elephants is the huge and widely criticised Chimelong Wildlife Park, which includes a circus and stages dubious performances and stunts involving its animals.

It is hard to draw a clear line to show where justifiable sustainable-use and sheer exploitation for profit begins. But it is clear that Zimbabwe and China have crossed that line.

• Keith Somerville is a visiting professor at the University of Kent