Mpumalanga wetlands under threat from mining
Atha Africa Ventures has approval to mine in a protected environment, write Ellen Davies and Angus Burns
There is no question that mining does and will continue to play an important role in SA’s economy. There is also no question that society does and will continue to rely on the resources being extracted by mining activities.
But there is one resource that must trump minerals because of its critical importance to our very existence — water.
Research has shown that 50% of the volume of water in SA’s river systems comes from run-off from land covering only 8% of the country’s total surface area. Protecting these strategic pockets of land is therefore imperative in securing the country’s water supply.
This is precisely why there is a Protected Areas Act that prohibits or restricts mining in certain places. It recognises that there are few key areas that play such an important role in the provision of the country’s ecological services that they require safeguarding at all costs.
The preamble to the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act also recognises that the development of mining has to be balanced with the protection of critical natural resources. It acknowledges that it is the state’s obligation "to protect the environment for the benefit of current and future generations, to ensure ecologically sustainable development of mineral and petroleum resources and to promote economic and social development".
Thus, it is only under exceptional circumstances and with ministerial approval from both the Department of Mineral Resources and the Department of Environmental Affairs that mining rights can be granted in protected areas.
It is against this backdrop that the Department of Mineral Resources’ decision to grant Atha Africa Ventures the right to mine coal in the Mabola Protected Environment in the Mpumalanga grasslands must be understood.
Atha’s Yzermyn Underground coal mine not only falls within the Mabola Protected Environment, but also borders the KwaMandlangampisi Protected Environment that forms part of the Enkangala Grassland Biodiversity Stewardship Initiative and the Grassland Important Bird Area.
According to the Mpumalanga department of agriculture, rural development, land and environmental affairs, the area "comprises habitat that has been zoned by the national mining and biodiversity guideline as having the highest importance for biodiversity, with portions of the site regarded as important and necessary in terms of the Mpumalanga biodiversity sector plan."
Besides being part of a strategic water source area that provides water for environmental, agricultural and potable (human) use, this area also provides water to the Heyshope Dam that, somewhat ironically, contributes to an inter-basin transfer into the Vaal system for electricity-generation at the Camden coal-powered station.
The Mabola Protected Environment is also rich in a variety of endemic species, has unspoilt grasslands, augments existing protected environments in the area and is part of the protected area expansion strategies. It is thus a critical area for the provision of ecological services — including water generation — to the country.
Some background to the decision-making process has been revealed in papers submitted by the Department of Mineral Resources as part of a pending legal challenge by the Centre for Environmental Rights on behalf of several organisations to have the mining right set aside.
What they show is that the department’s officials recommended that Atha Africa’s environmental management programme not be approved due to a variety of reasons including environmental sensitivities. However, this was overruled and the permit issued.
It is not clear how the department arrived at this decision and what the underlying logic was, given that SA still has significant coal reserves elsewhere in the country and that its water resources and other ecological services are under huge pressure. There is an important technicality related to this mining right that possibly forms the basis of the Department of Mineral Resources’ decision to grant it.
The surface workings of the Yzermyn mine do not fall within the protected area, they border it. However, the actual mining activities underground fall directly within it. Surely, the fact that the mining buildings do not fall within the protected area cannot be the reason upon which the underground mining operations that do fall within the protected area are approved. Given the current concerns about how decisions are taken, and in whose interests they might be taken, this decision raises a very important question.
In light of the lack of transparency regarding the decision-making process, how do South Africans ensure that decisions are being made in the best interest of the country?
The Yzermyn decision is a clear example of one that is clearly not in the country’s best interest. Whose interest does it serve then?
By its very nature, the mandate of the Department of Mineral Resources is problematic. It cannot both promote mining and regulate it. This inevitably leads to a number of conflicts including the Yzermyn conflict.
The department’s mandate to promote mining might, on the face of it, explain the granting of the right to Atha Africa. But its mandate to regulate mining and to protect the environment "for the benefit of present and future generations, to ensure ecologically sustainable development of mineral and petroleum resources and to promote economic and social development" simply does not.
Thankfully, there is one more hurdle for Atha Africa before mining will be allowed to proceed.
The Protected Areas Act also requires the approval of Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa. As someone who is well-versed in the country’s serious water and environmental challenges, she will be acutely aware of the strategic need to protect these areas.
She will also be acutely aware of the dangerous precedent that allowing Atha Africa to proceed would create for protected areas that may contain minerals such as coal under their surface as well as for the expansion of protected areas.
Davies is project manager: extractives industry and Burns is the programme manager of land and biodiversity stewardship with the World Wide Fund for Nature, SA.
