Mpumalanga wetlands under threat from mining

The Mabola Protected Environment is also rich in a variety of endemic species, has unspoilt grasslands, augments existing protected environments in the area and is part of the protected area expansion strategies. It is thus a critical area for the provision of ecological services — including water generation — to the country.

Some background to the decision-making process has been revealed in papers submitted by the Department of Mineral Resources as part of a pending legal challenge by the Centre for Environmental Rights on behalf of several organisations to have the mining right set aside.

What they show is that the department’s officials recommended that Atha Africa’s environmental management programme not be approved due to a variety of reasons including environmental sensitivities. However, this was overruled and the permit issued.

It is not clear how the department arrived at this decision and what the underlying logic was, given that SA still has significant coal reserves elsewhere in the country and that its water resources and other ecological services are under huge pressure. There is an important technicality related to this mining right that possibly forms the basis of the Department of Mineral Resources’ decision to grant it.

The surface workings of the Yzermyn mine do not fall within the protected area, they border it. However, the actual mining activities underground fall directly within it. Surely, the fact that the mining buildings do not fall within the protected area cannot be the reason upon which the underground mining operations that do fall within the protected area are approved. Given the current concerns about how decisions are taken, and in whose interests they might be taken, this decision raises a very important question.

In light of the lack of transparency regarding the decision-making process, how do South Africans ensure that decisions are being made in the best interest of the country?

The Yzermyn decision is a clear example of one that is clearly not in the country’s best interest. Whose interest does it serve then?

By its very nature, the mandate of the Department of Mineral Resources is problematic. It cannot both promote mining and regulate it. This inevitably leads to a number of conflicts including the Yzermyn conflict.