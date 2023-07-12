SA scientist Debra Roberts nominated for top climate job
The IPCC, a scientific group assembled by the UN to monitor and assess all global science related to climate change, will elect its new chair later in July
12 July 2023 - 18:26
SA scientist Prof Debra Roberts says her nomination to lead the world’s top scientific advisory panel on climate change is a “real endorsement of the climate science being done [in Africa]”.
The Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change (IPCC), the scientific group assembled by the UN to monitor and assess all global science related to climate change, will elect its new chair at a meeting in Kenya later in July...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now