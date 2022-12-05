Local firm wins R890m contract for SKA radio telescope

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Kearabilwe Nonyana
If the ANC succeeds in dismissing the panel’s report, it would be the end of the matter before parliament, though some opposition parties are likely to challenge the decision in court
The postponement until Tuesday next week will give MPs enough time to make arrangements to get to Cape Town to attend the vote
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Monthly indicators provide clues about growth momentum as PMI shows private-sector activity increased for the first time in three months
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Ankara is demanding confirmation of insurance cover
Croatia beat Japan 3-1 in a penalty shootout to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the third time
A small batch is being produced as technology demonstrators for carbon-free mobility in selected regions
As construction of the world’s biggest and most sensitive radio telescope formally gets under way this week, local firm Power Adenco Joint Venture has won a R890m contract to provide key civil infrastructure for the SA leg of the project.
The Square Kilometre Array (SKA) will be between SA and Australia and aims to answer some of the biggest questions in astronomy, such as the nature of dark energy and dark matter. The project has been decades in the making, and ceremonies were held on Monday in the remote reaches of Carnarvon in the Northern Cape and Murchison in Australia to mark the start of the first phase of construction, due to be completed in 2028 at a cost of €1.3bn. ..
