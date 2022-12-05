National / Science & Environment

Local firm wins R890m contract for SKA radio telescope

Power Adenco Joint Venture to provide key civil infrastructure for SA leg of project

05 December 2022 - 19:16 Tamar Kahn

As construction of the world’s biggest and most sensitive radio telescope formally gets under way this week, local firm Power Adenco Joint Venture has won a R890m contract to provide key civil infrastructure for the SA leg of the project.

The Square Kilometre Array (SKA) will be between SA and Australia and aims to answer some of the biggest questions in astronomy, such as the nature of dark energy and dark matter. The project has been decades in the making, and ceremonies were held on Monday in the remote reaches of Carnarvon in the Northern Cape and Murchison in Australia to mark the start of the first phase of construction, due to be completed in 2028 at a cost of €1.3bn. ..

