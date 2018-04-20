Why understanding demand for rhino horn will make or break their survival

Noting studies that suggest that wildlife crime is now regarded as the fourth-most lucrative form of organised crime globally, they suggest that rhino horn poaching has evolved from a conservation issue into a national security priority in several African nations.

In SA, more than 1,000 rhinos have been poached annually for the past five consecutive years.

"The supply-side emphasis translates into security measures that overwhelmingly fall on the departments responsible for maintaining national parks and reserves, which are rarely appropriately resourced for the task," they write.

Aucoin and Deetlefs add that the Department of Environmental Affairs received only 1% of the national budget for the 2015-16 fiscal year.

To address the demand side, the researchers support more concerted awareness and education campaigns in Vietnam and China.

They write that recent campaigns by conservation groups achieved some success in dispelling "misperceptions" about the supposed cancer-curing properties of rhino horn and raising awareness that the primary ingredient of rhino horn, keratin, is also found in human hair and nails.

"Much more demand-side research is necessary on what works and why, and how successful campaigns can be scaled up, adapted to changing market forces and better supported," the researchers say.

Aucoin and Deetlefs argue that unbanning the international trade in rhino horns could send a message that horn has medicinal properties and is a worthwhile investment.

"Legalising the trade could increase demand, as it reduces stigma and signals to the market that consumption is, once again, completely legitimate…. Without further evidence on the extent of the demand for the product, it is difficult to know if legalisation would in fact reduce demand as many pro-legalisation bodies argue," they write.

"Without more research into demand markets, myths or generalisations about the dominance of Chinese traditional medicine will continue to be overplayed. They will colour understanding of what actually shapes the demand market and thus what demand-side campaigns should target to be most effective," say the researchers.