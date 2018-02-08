Antipoaching hi-tech: new centre steps up rhino protection

Although Hluhluwe-Imfolozi is about 20 times smaller than the 2-million-hectare Kruger National Park, crime syndicates have shifted much of their attention to the KwaZulu-Natal reserve known as the "cradle of rhino conservation" — it is from where all the world’s remaining wild white rhinos originated.

Southern white rhinos were all but exterminated by hunters more than a century ago, so when a tiny remnant population of fewer than 100 was discovered near the Mfolozi River in the mid 1890s, a new game reserve was established to safeguard them from extinction.

Gradually, over several decades, the population multiplied and in the early 1960s a major undertaking, Operation Rhino, was launched by the former Natal Parks Board to relocate hundreds of white rhinos into the Kruger National Park and other local reserves, neighbouring nations and zoos and safari parks across the world.

The aim was to shift these valuable eggs out of a single basket, to spread the extinction risk and provide rhinos with more living and breeding space.

White rhinos

It turned out to be one of the world’s most successful conservation initiatives and 10 years ago, SA’s white rhino population had multiplied to almost 20,000 – with about 10,000 of them thought secure in the Kruger Park. But in 2008, horn poachers began to target Kruger’s rich larder of horns.

Peace Parks Foundation CE Werner Myburgh says that initially 80% of the poachers were from Mozambique. Now, less than 30% of Kruger poaching originates from Mozambique. Most poachers are now thought to operate from Mpumalanga.

Myburgh says that while killings in Kruger have dropped significantly in the past three years, horn gangs have shifted their focus to KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces.

"Right now Hluhluwe-iMfolozi is feeling the pressure. It is relentless; it is every day."

Ezemvelo KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife CE Bheki Khoza likens it to an "avalanche". The pressure on the park is higher than anywhere else in the country.

From negligible poaching rates 10 years ago, killings rose sharply in KwaZulu-Natal to 100 animals in 2014 and more than doubled to 222 killings in 2017.

"I am hopeful that the new integrated joint operational plan that we are now embarking on will be a game changer," Khoza says. "I am not saying it will totally eradicate rhino poaching‚ but I know it will form a critical component of efforts to reduce illegal wildlife crime."

Myburgh says that if rhino horn consumers in China, Vietnam and other eastern nations can be persuaded to change their ways, there would be no poaching problem.

"But we are not there yet," he says, leaving conservation authorities with ever-mounting security bills and risks.

Sherry Sykes, US consul-general in Durban, says wildlife crimes have to be deterred in every way possible. "Wildlife crime is a crime and it needs to be treated just like any other crime. This is why the US government has provided millions of dollars to SA and other nations to engage with wildlife crime," she says.