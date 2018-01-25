National

The number of rhino killed by poachers drops for a third year

25 January 2018 - 16:52 Paul Burkhardt
Picture: THE TIMES
Picture: THE TIMES

Johannesburg — While the number of rhino killed in SA by poachers fell for a third consecutive year, fewer arrests were made in efforts to curb the activity.

A total of 1,028 rhinos were slaughtered for their horns in 2017, a slight decline from 1,054 killed the previous year, according to a statement by the Department of Environmental Affairs. The government said its anti-poaching strategy in the Kruger National Park, where most poaching occurs, resulted in a 24% drop in killings. The park registered 504 rhino deaths, from 662 in 2016.

China and Vietnam are among the nations that have fueled demand for the horn, due to the false belief that they can cure diseases including cancer and even ease a hangover. Annual rhino poaching deaths in SA, which has the largest population of the animals in the world, have dropped from a record of 1,215 in 2014.

The number of arrests last year declined to 518 suspected poachers and traffickers, from a record of 680 the previous year. South African National Parks will continue to move rhino away from high-risk poaching areas and plans a shipment of six black rhinos to Chad later this year.

Bloomberg

