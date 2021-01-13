More than half oppose reopening schools amid virus surge, survey finds
Lower-income earners are particularly worried about the safety of pupils
13 January 2021 - 16:22
UPDATED 13 January 2021 - 19:04
More than half SA’s adults believe schools should not open until the Covid-19 infection surge gripping the country is contained, a recent survey shows.
In the third Covid-19 survey, undertaken by the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Social Change in partnership with the Human Sciences Research Council, it was found that 53% think schools should remain closed until the situation improves...
