SABC’s acting COO Craig van Rooyen calls it quits

The man tasked with crafting and implementing the SABC’s turnaround plan has resigned from the embattled and ailing public broadcaster.

On Monday, the SABC announced that its acting COO and group technology executive Dr Craig van Rooyen has quit his job at Auckland Park in Johannesburg.

Van Rooyen will leave the cash-strapped corporation, which requested R3.2bn from the government to stay afloat, on September 9.

In July, Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane told parliament that the SABC will have to comply with conditions laid down by the Treasury before it can access the R3.2bn bailout.

The conditions related “to getting the SABC in order so that it can sustain itself financially”, he said, adding that the guarantee was refused mainly because the SABC had failed to meet its obligations and the business plan it had presented was not strong enough.

Van Rooyen cited personal and family reasons for his departure and said the decision to quit was difficult due to his good working relationships with SABC group CEO Madoda Xakwe and group CFO Yolande van Biljon.

“As executive directors, they have demonstrated a serious commitment to people, improving SABC processes, driving customer relations and making the SABC financially sustainable,” said Van Rooyen.

“Moreover, having been involved in crafting the SABC’s turnaround plan, I am confident that the SABC will overcome its challenges in the short term and become successful in the long term.”

SABC board chair Bongumusa Makhathini said Van Rooyen played a meaningful role in developing the broadcaster’s digital strategy. This, he said, included preparing the SABC for digital migration and to become a multi-platform, multi-channel player.

He commended Van Rooyen for modelling the way for future COOs by demonstrating ethical leadership, technical expertise and business acumen, adding: “The board is very sad to see him go, but wishes him well on his future endeavours”.

The SABC board was expected to interview potential COO candidates this week to ensure leadership stability, while Van Rooyen’s post will be advertised “soon”.

The public broadcaster has been dogged by financial and operational challenges, and recently implemented a blackout of Premier Soccer League matches as SuperSport have valued the rights at R280m for 144 matches a year.

The SABC was also dogged by editorial interference between 2012 and 2017, according to a report of an independent inquiry established in 2018 and led by veteran journalist Joe Thloloe.

According to the report released last week Monday, while there is no evidence of a direct line between decisions at ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, and decisions in the newsroom, “the spectre of the ANC hovered over the newsroom”.

It stated that SABC executives took instructions from people with no authority in the newsroom, for example, then SABC board chair Ellen Tshabalala and Faith Muthambi, who was communications minister at the time.

Muthambi now serves as the chair of parliament’s co-operative governance and traditional affairs portfolio committee. A parliamentary ad-hoc committee report released in 2017, which looked into the crisis at the SABC, also criticised Muthambi’s incompetence in carrying out her responsibilities as the shareholder representative.

The report also said Muthambi should be investigated by the ethics committee for possibly breaching the ethics code and the constitution. However, no action has been taken against her to date.

The DA’s shadow minister of communications and digital technologies, Phumzile van Damme, has said the party would pursue criminal charges against Muthambi for violating the Broadcasting Act, which establishes the SABC as an independent institution, and for misleading parliament during an SABC inquiry in 2016.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za