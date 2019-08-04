Sport / Soccer

Sport minister to probe blackout of PSL matches on SABC

Nathi Mthethwa to convene a meeting to find a solution to deadlocked negotiations between the public broadcaster and SuperSport

04 August 2019 - 16:29 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Nathi Mthethwa. Picture: MASI LOSI
Nathi Mthethwa. Picture: MASI LOSI

Sport minister Nathi Mthethwa will convene an urgent meeting with the SABC‚ SuperSport‚ the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the department of communications to discuss the blackout of league matches on the public broadcaster.

The meeting‚ which is expected to take place in the coming days, is an attempt by Mthethwa to find a solution to deadlocked negotiations between the SABC and SuperSport.

The opening round of PSL matches was not carried on SABC television and radio and there is no sign of the situation improving as SuperSport have valued the rights at R280m for 144 matches a year.

“The minister will be convening a meeting soon‚ commencing first with consulting individuals and then meeting everybody concerned at a later stage‚” said senior official at the department of sport Mickey Modisane.

“The minister is disappointed that millions of South Africans who don’t have access to pay-TV were not able to watch the opening round of PSL matches.”

The PSL programme will resume on Tuesday when Bidvest Wits host Baroka FC in Johannesburg and Modisane said it is unlikely an agreement will be found by then.

SABC shows midweek matches on a “delayed live” basis.

“The minister will be meeting all relevant parties upon their availability to engage them‚ [but] finding a solution on Tuesday might be impossible‚” he said.

A rested Sundowns could be even more fearsome in new PSL season

Despite a heavy schedule, expect Sundowns to be the pace setters once again
Sport
3 days ago

New PSL season: So many question marks over battling Kaizer Chiefs

Will new signings deliver for the once-mighty Amakhosi who face a make-or-break season?
Sport
3 days ago

New PSL season: What are the prospects for cash-strapped Bloem Celtic?

A season of survival looks on the cards for Celtic
Sport
4 days ago

New PSL season: Can Benni McCarthy deliver the title to Cape Town City?

Coach expects his team to be among the frontrunners come the end of the season
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

New PSL season: Why Wits are again title contenders

Sport / Soccer

New striker’s quest ... his own story at Chiefs

Sport / Soccer

SuperSport’s in-demand star Teboho Mokoena set for European trials

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.