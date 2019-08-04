Sport minister Nathi Mthethwa will convene an urgent meeting with the SABC‚ SuperSport‚ the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the department of communications to discuss the blackout of league matches on the public broadcaster.

The meeting‚ which is expected to take place in the coming days, is an attempt by Mthethwa to find a solution to deadlocked negotiations between the SABC and SuperSport.

The opening round of PSL matches was not carried on SABC television and radio and there is no sign of the situation improving as SuperSport have valued the rights at R280m for 144 matches a year.