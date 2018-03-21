NPA asked to consider prosecutions after Esidimeni deaths

Police on Tuesday confirmed that they had sent dockets to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)) for a decision on whether to prosecute officials over the deaths of mentally ill patients.

SAPS spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo told TimesLIVE that the dockets were sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He said: "We did send 45 inquests dockets to the DPP for decision."

This comes just a day after retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke made damning observations in his judgment about the sheer lack of official accountability for the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

He said senior Gauteng heath officials had lied‚ played the victim‚ abused their power and knowingly violated the rights of mentally ill patients and their families because the instruction had come "from above".

Moseneke made these remarks on Monday during his summary of evidence presented to the arbitration hearings‚ which began last year. He said the rights of mentally ill patients and their families were flagrantly violated and disregarded during the Life Esidimeni debacle.