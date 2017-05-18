Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng plans to approach the Labour Court to have his disciplinary hearing stopped. The hearing‚ which was due to begin on Wednesday‚ was stalled as Motsoeneng argued there is an ulterior motive for bringing the hearing.

He is charged with misconduct after holding a media conference in which he criticised the SABC’s decision to scrap the 90% local music policy that he spearheaded. In the media conference‚ he took a swipe at interim board member Krish Naidoo‚ who he accused of "selling out".

On Thursday, Motsoeneng’s legal team argued that the hearing should rather be heard by the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) because the comments he made should be considered protected public disclosure.

Protected public disclosure is usually used as a defence by employees who claim they have been wrongfully charged or dismissed for exposing corruption.