Broke SABC to stop paying nonexecutive directors

The SABC is so broke that its board has taken a decision to stop payments to all nonexecutive directors until the financial crisis at the broadcaster is resolved.

"We are in a difficult financial crisis ... to that extent this board took a decision that its own board payments will be suspended in total until such time that the financial situation of the SABC has been regularised," acting board deputy chairman Mathatha Tsedu told MPs on Wednesday. "That is how seriously we looking at this thing [the financial crisis]."

The SABC is facing its worst-ever financial crisis and there is concern that it will be unable to meet its contractual obligations, including paying salaries and service providers.

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo and SABC board members appeared before Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) to provide an update on various issues at the corporation, including irregular expenditure.

Dlodlo also announced that SABC group executive for technology Tseliso Ralitabo had been appointed as acting CEO of the broadcaster, in the absence of James Aguma who was booked off sick this week for an "extended period".

Tsedu explained that Ralitabo would act in the position for only a week, in line with the delegation of authority framework, which allowed the board chairperson to appoint an acting executive should a key post be vacant for an extended period.

The broadcaster is in the process of appointing a permanent CEO and a chief operating officer, a position previously held by Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

MPs questioned the timing of Aguma’s sick leave and suggested he was evading answering questions pertaining to the mess at the public broadcaster.

Aguma and Motsoeneng have both been blamed for the current crisis at the SABC, including its financial collapse. MPs said Aguma should be suspended pending an inquiry into his actions at the broadcaster.

Dlodlo said she could not call for the suspension of any staff member "on a public platform".

"What I will do is to take to heart your statement [that Aguma should be suspended] and the board will act in the correct fashion."

Dlodlo also told MPs that the board and a team from the department were reworking the funding request that was due to be submitted to the National Treasury.

She said the initial funding request document fell short in terms of addressing the long-term financial position of the public broadcaster.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba had suggested the SABC also consider other options, not just a government guarantee or a bail-out, said Dlodlo.

"The board and the team from the department are looking at determining the assets register to find assets that we can dispose [of] that are not core to our business, and many other areas where we can cut costs," Dlodlo said.

"There is a lot of work that needs to be done to come up with a more convincing document for the Treasury to assist us."

Tsedu said the broadcaster would still be able to pay its staff, regardless of the crisis.

"We have a formula of payments we are using which people call the principle of a waterfall and it depends on where you are on that waterfall whether you are going to be paid or not ... on top of that waterfall it’s our staff and we make a commitment that no matter what happens our staff will be paid.

"We are in continuous discussions with other service providers to try and ensure that content is supplied by people that we haven’t even paid ... payments to board members will be suspended."