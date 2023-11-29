Labour appeal court sides with Ruth Ntlokotse over Numsa suspension
Accreditation of delegates at the union’s national congress last year also found invalid
29 November 2023 - 22:23
The labour appeal court, sitting in Johannesburg, has ruled that the suspension of National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) second deputy president Ruth Ntlokotse last year was invalid.
The court ruled that the accreditation of delegates who attended the union’s national congress in July last year was also invalid...
