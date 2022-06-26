Load-shedding to continue at stage 4 until Wednesday, or longer

Eskom will continue with stage 4 power cuts until at least Wednesday as worker protests that have delayed maintenance and repairs persist.

In a statement, Eskom said it is extending the power cuts due to “unlawful and unprotected” labour action at a number of power stations.

The protests have been going on since June 23. The state-owned power utility warned that the current stage of load-shedding may be changed at short notice depending on the state of the plant and availability of labour.

At some power stations the full complement of workers had not reported for duty, it said.

On Friday, Eskom was forced to widen electricity cuts over the weekend as labour protests linked to deadlocked wage talks disrupted operations.

The utility, which has struggled to meet power demand in Africa’s most industrialised nation for more than a decade, has been implementing stage 2 rotational outages.

However, it increased the severity of the outages to stage 4, requiring up to 4,000MW of capacity to be shed from the national grid and meant to end on Sunday.

Eskom said in a statement it regretted that stage 4 load-shedding is expected to continue from 5am on Monday until at least midnight on Wednesday.

“As a result, unplanned generation losses have not been reduced as planned, which has compelled Eskom to continue taking precautionary measures to conserve generation capacity and safeguard plant from damage.”