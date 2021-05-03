National / Labour Stalemate at Rand Water as union threatens to take to the streets Union threatens strike action after bulk water utility fails to abide by an agreement on bonuses BL PREMIUM

The SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) says it will embark on indefinite strike action at Rand Water from next week Thursday after the bulk water utility failed to abide by an agreement that was made an order of the court last month.

Rand Water is crucial to the economy as it supplies Gauteng’s three metropolitan municipalities, local municipalities, mines and other industries, as well as parts of Mpumalanga, the North West and the Free State with an average of 3.653-million litres of potable water daily...