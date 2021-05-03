Stalemate at Rand Water as union threatens to take to the streets
Union threatens strike action after bulk water utility fails to abide by an agreement on bonuses
03 May 2021 - 20:45
The SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) says it will embark on indefinite strike action at Rand Water from next week Thursday after the bulk water utility failed to abide by an agreement that was made an order of the court last month.
Rand Water is crucial to the economy as it supplies Gauteng’s three metropolitan municipalities, local municipalities, mines and other industries, as well as parts of Mpumalanga, the North West and the Free State with an average of 3.653-million litres of potable water daily...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now