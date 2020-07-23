National

SA needs R126bn for bulk water projects, says David Mahlobo

Huge investment needed for projects over the next decade to address scarcity, says deputy minister

23 July 2020 - 20:10 LUYOLO MKENTANE
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

SA, which is ranked highly among the main water-scarce countries in the world, will require R126bn to fund bulk water and sanitation infrastructure projects over the next 10 years, water and sanitation deputy minister David Mahlobo said.

SA remained a water-scarce country because of  insufficient water infrastructure maintenance and investment, recurrent droughts, deteriorating water quality and “a lack of skilled water engineers, scientists, hydrologists, geohydrologists and resource economists”.

Mahlobo said the government wanted to invest in building the capacity and capability of the water and sanitation sector by investing in managers, technicians, engineers and planners “the for current and future demands”.

With regard to water security and mitigating its scarcity, the deputy minister said they are looking at “harvesting rainwater and fog” to support irrigation and domestic use.

They would also look into the modalities of using water resource infrastructure for power generation and aquaculture, among other things.

Water security in the country is closely linked to energy and food security, with the crucial agriculture sector using about 60% of all available water for irrigation.

Water has also emerged as an important mechanism with which to curb the spread of the global Covid-19 pandemic, as it allows people to maintain proper hygienic standards.

In his adjusted budget in June, finance minister Tito Mboweni announced that R9bn will be reprioritised within allocated conditional grants to fund additional water and sanitation provision and the sanitisation of public transport.

On Thursday, Mahlobo told a National Assembly debate on the water and sanitation budget vote that bulk water and sanitation infrastructure projects in the country, such as the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, among others, will help to enhance water security and revive the embattled economy.

He said public-private partnerships would be required to accelerate and implement these projects to achieve the UN’s sustainable development goals on water and sanitation.

In his prepared speech, Mahlobo did not refer to incidents of  corruption bedevilling the  sector nor did he explain how the government planned to address the scourge.

SA's water sector is among those badly affected by graft.

In March, the Berlin-based Water Integrity Network, an NGO focused on fighting corruption in water sectors worldwide, stated in its report, titled “Money down the drain: corruption in the SA water and sanitation sector”, that the country lost R4bn to irregular expenditure during the controversial tenure of Nomvula Mokonyane as water and sanitation minister from 2014 to 2018.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

Water department to table annual report, seven months after deadline

The delay was required to avoid a disclaimer audit opinion of the financial statements of the Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority, which affect the report
National
4 months ago

Infrastructure spending cuts are in the pipeline because of Covid-19

Bulk water and sanitation infrastructure projects planned for this year are likely to be delayed as expenditure is directed towards pandemic
National
3 months ago

How to plug budget holes so water and sanitation plan does not leak

Treasury should insist on some adjustments, as the department has asked for much more than it can get
Opinion
5 months ago

Most read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Liquor ban — government taking a ...
National
2.
Liquor industry pleads with Cyril Ramaphosa to ...
National
3.
De Ruyter plays hardball with Eskom defaulters
National
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA about school ...
National / Education
5.
Former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s tell-all threat ...
National

Related Articles

Systemic corruption in water sector could affect service delivery

National

Lindiwe Sisulu hits out at detractors over R900bn water master plan

National

‘Tainted’ Gugile Nkwinti to chair national water committee, DA says

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.