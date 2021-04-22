Unions want workers represented on insurance and compensation fund boards
Parliament has been holding public hearings on the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendment Bill
22 April 2021 - 18:01
Labour union federation Cosatu is pushing for a 50% worker representation on the boards of insurance and compensation funds to ensure that employees injured at work are not denied claims.
This echoes the drive by the unions for increased worker representation on the board of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the government’s asset manager...
