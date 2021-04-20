Penalties in compensation bill are draconian, says Minerals Council SA
The cost of failing to report an accident within seven days would be 10% of a company’s annual profit
20 April 2021 - 17:39
The body representing the mining industry has objected to what it says are “draconian” penalties for relatively minor contraventions contained in a proposed law on workmen’s compensation.
The Compensation of Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendment Bill proposes a number of changes to the act, including extending the rights of compensation to domestic workers...
