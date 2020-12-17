National State win in wages battle paves way for labour instability Public servants vow to fight for wage hike after Labour Appeal Court finds increase ‘unlawful’ BL PREMIUM

The government, which is in a race to avoid a full-scale fiscal crisis, scored a critical win when the Labour Appeal Court this week declared unlawful the implementation of the final year of a multi-term wage agreement that would have cost it R38bn.

But the fight over the public wage bill is far from over, and the ruling could set the scene for future labour instability and potential strikes by more than 1-million public servants...