State win in wages battle paves way for labour instability
Public servants vow to fight for wage hike after Labour Appeal Court finds increase ‘unlawful’
17 December 2020 - 05:10
The government, which is in a race to avoid a full-scale fiscal crisis, scored a critical win when the Labour Appeal Court this week declared unlawful the implementation of the final year of a multi-term wage agreement that would have cost it R38bn.
But the fight over the public wage bill is far from over, and the ruling could set the scene for future labour instability and potential strikes by more than 1-million public servants...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now