Numsa digs in over Comair business rescue meeting
The union says the airline operator is ‘blackmailing’ members into signing a collective agreement ahead of vote
17 September 2020 - 15:56
Embattled airline operator Comair said a creditors meeting to vote on a crucial business rescue plan will go ahead on Friday, despite a union attempt to derail it.
The airline’s spokesperson, Stephen Forbes, said he had it on good authority that the creditors meeting “to vote on the business rescue plan” will go ahead on Friday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now