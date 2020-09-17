National / Labour Numsa digs in over Comair business rescue meeting The union says the airline operator is ‘blackmailing’ members into signing a collective agreement ahead of vote BL PREMIUM

Embattled airline operator Comair said a creditors meeting to vote on a crucial business rescue plan will go ahead on Friday, despite a union attempt to derail it.

The airline’s spokesperson, Stephen Forbes, said he had it on good authority that the creditors meeting “to vote on the business rescue plan” will go ahead on Friday.