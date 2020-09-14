Numsa threatens court action as Comair reneges on medical aid agreement
The airline says there is no more money to pay premiums and employees should apply for private medical aid until creditors agree on business rescue plan
14 September 2020 - 18:13
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) said on Monday it was consulting its lawyers after embattled airline operator Comair reneged on an agreement it made to continue paying its employees’ medical scheme contributions.
The medical aid agreement brokered two weeks ago halted an urgent application by Numsa to the labour court challenging the airline’s refusal to pay wages or medical aid contributions from September 1.
