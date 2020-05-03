Amcu gets court backing for Covid rules on miners and government

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) scored a court victory to force the regulator and industry to tighten measures around the safety of staff returning to work from lockdown.

Amcu, which represents 100,000 out of 450,000 people employed on SA’s mines, took the department of mineral resources & energy and the chief inspector of mining to the labour court in Johannesburg to force tighter regulations governing health and safety for returning workers.

The government on April 16 allowed SA’s mines to return to 50% of capacity under lockdown conditions that were implemented from March 27. Amcu quickly approached the court to argue the rules governing the return to work and safety protocols were inadequate, demanding a more comprehensive set of standards that would apply to the entire industry equally.

On Friday, judge André van Niekerk ruled that decisions by chief inspector of mining David Msiza made so far around the codes of practice be set aside and a new set of gazetted codes of practice in terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act. His ruling was to be gazetted within five days of it being passed down.

Msiza was ordered to gazette a notice no later than May 18 to give fresh guidelines in terms of the act and to require employers to “prepare and implement a code or codes of practice to mitigate the effect of the outbreak of Covid-19 on the health and safety of employees and persons who may be directly affected by the disease at the mine.”

He must publish guidelines for public comment by May 11 after broad consultations.

“The order resolves the existing uncertainty as to whether the minister of mineral resources & energy and chief inspector of mines are empowered under the Mine Health and Safety Act to introduce enforceable measures to deal with the outbreak of Covid-19 at mines,” the department said in response to the ruling.