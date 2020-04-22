Many employers not adhering to lockdown rules, inspectors say

Labour department inspectors have uncovered a high level of noncompliance by employers with the health and safety regulations related to Covid-19, and MPs say there was a danger of the situation worsening once the lockdown is eased and workers return to work.

The labour department’s 170 health and safety inspectors have conducted inspections of both private and public companies, most of them retail stores. In the 11 days to April 15, 45% of the 1,135 companies inspected were found to be noncompliant. In some instances companies have been closed down because of their noncompliance and 617 contravention, improvement or prohibition notices have been issued.

The CEO of Implats Rustenburg mines division, Mark Munroe, was charged earlier in April with violation of the Disaster Management Act for recalling 6,000 workers back to work.

Labour department director-general Thobile Lamati said in a presentation to a joint meeting of the portfolio committee on labour and the select committee on trade and industry, small business development, tourism and labour that the department had received numerous complaints from workers who felt that their employers were not taking the Covid-19 issue seriously.

In some cases employers were found to be in possession of false certificates to operate as essential services. Also several workplaces had not undertaken the necessary risk assessments and some companies had failed to implement some best practice to prevent the virus spreading.

“As we continue to do inspections it has become clear to us that there are employers who have no regard for the health and safety of workers,” Lomati said.

Labour minister Thulas Nxesi raised the problem of employers not applying to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) for benefits under the temporary employees relief scheme (Ters) on behalf of workers who had lost their income.

There were also cases of employers making claims on behalf of workers despite not having paid their UIF contributions on behalf of workers or making claims for more workers than for whom UIF contributions had been paid.

He gave the assurance that workers would not suffer as a result of this failure saying “the sins of the employers will not be visited on the employees”.

The department defended the performance of the UIF in the payment of the Ters benefit. Lomati said that up until Tuesday, the UIF had received 55,268 claims. Of those, 37,772 applications representing more than 790,150 employees had been successful with R1,69bn having been paid out. A further 21,000 applications received on Tuesday were being processed.

Lomati gave the assurance that there was a turnaround time of 24 hours or at worst 48 hours for the processing and payment of Ters claims.

This contrasts with complaints by many employers that their outstanding claims have not been paid and that they have not received accounts of payments made. Lomati stressed that only competent applications that met all the requirements could be processed. If not, they were returned to employers.

The UIF is collaborating with Sars so that it can assist in the processing of claims in the event that the UIF system collapses under the deluge of applications. Applications will still, however, be submitted to the UIF.

UIF commissioner Vuyo Mafata told MPs that the UIF’s reserves had declined from about R172bn at the end of March to R145bn due to the Moody’s sovereign downgrade of SA to junk status and the Covid-19 pandemic. Of this, R33bn was invested in socially responsible investments.

A sum of R40bn had been earmarked for Covid-19-related interventions while the UIF had set aside just more than R60bn to cover the liability expected to arise from job losses and retrenchments after the lockdown is lifted to be about R60bn.

Nxesi warned that there was going to be a huge number of retrenchments due to Covid-19, which could add between one-million and two-million to the number of unemployed people. This would lead to a lot of companies applying for the Ters benefit and the system would be under serious strain.

With regard to the Compensation Fund, MPs heard that all functions of the fund were operational at 50% of capacity to achieve social distancing and mitigate the risks of exposure to Covid-19. Despite large numbers of confirmed cases of Covid-19 being contracted at work there were few claims registered by employers, Lomati said.

