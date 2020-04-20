LETTER: Save UIF for those on unpaid leave

The recent decision by the employment & labour minister to extend the temporary employer/employee relief scheme (Ters) benefit to employees who have been placed on annual leave during the lockdown is difficult to comprehend.

Employers are expressly permitted by the Basic Conditions of Employment Act to place employees on annual leave if there is no agreement on when such leave should be taken. Such annual leave is, of course, fully remunerated and the use of those leave days guarantees employees at least a portion of their normal salaries during the lockdown period. Other employees have not been so lucky and have been placed on unpaid leave.

The minister signalled his intentions on March 31 2020 when he indicated that while the department understood that employers are permitted to compel employees to take annual leave “as they deem fit”, some employers are seeking to “shift the burden of the lockdown onto the workers” by requiring them to take annual leave as the first line of response to the lockdown. It is unclear why the minister believes it is preferable for employees to be placed on unpaid rather than paid leave, particularly in circumstances where the law permits employers to do this. It is also unclear why placing employees on paid annual leave would, in the present circumstances, “shift the burden” onto employees, or why employers should have to carry the burden on their own.

Extending the Ters benefit amounts in effect to a double benefit for those who were lucky enough to be placed on annual leave. These funds could surely have been used more productively to assist employees who have been on unpaid leave during the lockdown. While it is impressively solvent, the UIF is not a bottomless pit. The Covid-19 pandemic will be with us for many months and it is not inconceivable that another lockdown could be imposed, particularly as we have been told that the virus is set to peak in SA in about September. If the fund is capable of providing additional benefits, it should look after the most vulnerable employees first, such as those who are not being paid during the lockdown.

NEIL COETZER

Partner: Cowan-Harper-Madikizela

