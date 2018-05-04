National / Labour

Labour office rejects lowest ranking of SA’s labour relations

04 May 2018 - 05:26 Theto Mahlakoana
ILO director Joni Musabayana. Picture: SOWETAN
The International Labour Organisation’s (ILO’s) Pretoria office has rejected a World Economic Forum (WEF) report that ranks SA as the worst-performing country when it comes to labour-employer relations.

The study, which was released this week, ranks SA at the bottom of 137 countries in a Global Competitiveness Report. However, ILO director Joni Musabayana dismissed the report, saying its finding was not sufficiently supported by comparative analysis or evidence of tension between management and workers.

Musabayana said data relied on by the WEF failed to take into account that agreements between labour and employers in SA were reached peacefully.

The data used in the report was obtained from "leading international sources as well as from the WEF’s annual Executive Opinion Survey, a distinctive source that captures the perspectives of more than 14,000 business leaders on topics related to competitiveness".

Cosatu has welcomed the report, saying it was a reflection of what was being witnessed in workplaces across the country.

Cosatu spokesman Sizwe Pamla said: "We could not help the 3,000 workers who were dismissed at a banana farm in Mpumalanga. Workers were left to their own devices.

"Who are these people supposed to depend on?" he said.

You have unions that have long sold out. They are not focused on the workers. They are fighting over the 30%," said the spokesman.

"[And] 70% of the workers are abandoned."

Labour analyst Andrew Levy said although the report was based on perception, its findings carried weight.

'Bad advice'

Employers have been depending on "bad advice" on how to tackle workplace challenges, Levy said.

He agreed with Pamla that union rivalry contributed to poor employer-employee relations and added that management was also failing in its role.

"Our union movement is the most militant and difficult in the world at the moment.

"Many unions were built on their role in the struggle and saw bosses as the enemy and oppressors. We have not worked beyond that.

"Our management response has not always been as wise. You can’t blame one party. In many cases, management has lacked the skills, [and] never dealt with unions until the 1980s. There is no balanced approach," Levy said.

Gawie Cillié, an employment relations expert and lecturer at the University of Stellenbosch Business School, said: "There is a lack of trust in the relationship. [The] parties do not see each other as trustworthy."

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za

