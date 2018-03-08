CCMA says Eskom must re-hire Suzanne Daniels and give her five months’ pay

The Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has found that Eskom suspending head of legal compliance Suzanne Daniels was an "unfair labour practice".

"The respondent party Eskom is ordered to uplift the suspension with immediate effect and take the applicant back into its employ with effect from March 19 2018‚" CCMA commissioner Prince Kekana said in her award. "The respondent is ordered to pay to the applicant‚ Suzanne Daniels‚ compensation equivalent to five months remuneration for the unfair suspension."

Daniels blew the whistle on state capture at Eskom while testifying in Parliament last year. She compiled a report implicating senior Eskom managers in the Trillian/McKinsey saga. Eskom paid global consultancy McKinsey and Gupta-linked financial firm Trillian R1.6bn.

Daniels issued letters of demand to McKinsey and Trillian in October to the same value and was suspended shortly after the letters were sent by then acting CEO Sean Maritz — who has since been suspended and has subsequently resigned.

Daniels testified in Parliament last year that she met Ajay Gupta‚ Duduzane Zuma‚ former deputy public enterprises minister Ben Martins, and an unidentified Chinese woman at a townhouse in Melrose Arch in Johannesburg on July 29 last year.

She is expected to be a key witness in the upcoming judicial commission of inquiry into state capture that will be headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.