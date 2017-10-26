Limusa members’ strike at Toyota unit in Durban enters fifth day

A strike by hundreds of workers affiliated to the Liberated Metalworkers Union of SA (Limusa) at Toyota’s Tsusho subsidiary in Durban, entered its fifth day on Thursday.

Workers in Limusa colours were also picketing outside Toyota’s main plant in the Isiphingo industrial area, south of Durban.

The union, which broke away from the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), is fighting for recognition at all Toyota facilities and affiliated enterprises. But the company says the union has failed to meet the 30% worker representation threshold required for recognition to take effect.

Limusa’s Mawonga Madolo disputed that the union’s plea for recognition had been rejected at the Commission for Conciliation, Medication and Arbitration (CCMA). He said no resolution was taken, forcing Limusa to opt for a protected strike.

On Thursday, union federation Cosatu’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial head, Edwin Mkhize, threatened to mobilise other workers at plants that supplied parts to Toyota, for a solidarity strike if the company continued to deny recognising Limusa.

On Wednesday, Toyota said it did not recognise the strike as the union that called it was not recognised. But Toyota’s Isiphingo plant was forced to suspend its shifts system on Wednesday afternoon due to the unavailability of parts.

Mbuso Ngubane, Numsa’s KwaZulu-Natal leader, said the strike was having minimal effect.

"This union [Limusa] has failed dismally to attract members at the Toyota plants. The company employs about 6,000 and of these more than 5,000 are Numsa members. This union only had several hundred members, some of whom disputed their membership, saying they were coerced to sign the forms and have since withdrawn their membership. At the CCMA they failed. Now they are trying to get recognition through intimidation, which will not work," Ngubane said.