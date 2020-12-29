National / Health Nearly 50% of South Africans are leery about getting a Covid-19 vaccine, says Ipsos-WEF survey Only 53% said they are likely to get a shot, despite so much being done to ensure the country gets vaccines as soon as possible BL PREMIUM

SA ranks among the countries in which citizens exhibit the lowest intention to get vaccinated against Covid-19 with only 53% of people saying they get a shot to protect them from being infected, according to a new Ipsos survey conducted in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF).

While that puts SA ahead of countries with the lowest intention, such as France (40%) and Russia (43%), the country is well behind the likes of Brazil (78%), Mexico (77%), the UK (77%), Australia (75%), South Korea (75%), and Canada (71%), whose citizens all exhibit a fairly high intention to get vaccinated...