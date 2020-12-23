World / Africa

Africa needs about $6bn for vaccines, and another $3bn to deliver them

Afreximbank says that if the supply of Covid-19 vaccines is left to the market, developing countries, including those in Africa, will be left out

23 December 2020 - 16:58 Omar Mohammed
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY CHAYKO

Nairobi — Africa needs about $9bn to finance enough Covid-19 vaccines to halt the pandemic on the continent, but a bigger problem is accessing that supply amid the global race for doses, an Afreximbank official said on Wednesday.

Hippolyte Fofack, Afreximbank chief economist, said the Cairo-based bank and other development finance institutions are working with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to obtain vaccines for the coronavirus.

But African nations cannot compete with wealthier governments that have secured huge supplies of inoculations, he said.

“If the supply of Covid-19 vaccines is left to [the] market, many developing countries will be essentially rationed out of it, Africa included,” he said. “The key constraint is the supply of vaccines. Even if Africa had $100bn, we would not be able to access enough doses.”

He said African countries will need to ask wealthy governments for excess vaccines.

Afreximbank estimates that Africa will need to spend about $5.8bn on purchasing vaccines and about $3.3bn to deliver them to reach the target of vaccinating at least 60% of 1.3-billion  Africans starting in 2021.

Some funding will come from Covax, a global alliance co-led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that aims to secure fair access to Covid-19 vaccines for poor countries.

Covax said last week it had agreements in place for nearly 2-billion doses, with the first deliveries due in early 2021, but it is unclear how many of those would go to African countries.

SA said earlier this month it expects to receive its first batch of vaccines from Covax in the second quarter of 2021.

Fofack said he hopes that vaccinations will begin on the continent in the second quarter of 2021.

Reuters

Private hospitals bearing the brunt of the Covid-19 second wave

Intensive care and high-care units are under severe strain in KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and Eastern Cape
National
1 day ago

New variant of Covid-19 found in SA, and is spreading fast, says Mkhize

Data currently suggests ‘no red flags’ around the variant being more fatal than the original variant
National
4 days ago

Covax says it's doubled Covid-19 vaccine supply through new deals

The agreements are contingent on the vaccines, most of which are still in their testing phases, being approved by regulators as safe and effective
World
5 days ago

Africa unlikely to get enough Covid-19 vaccine doses, Africa CDC head says

John Nkengasong has urged richer nations to help poorer ones boost vaccination programmes to protect their citizens
World
1 week ago

