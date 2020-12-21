National

SACP’s Blade Nzimande furious over unscientific theories on Covid-19 vaccine

Blade Nzimande. Picture: GCIS
SACP leader Blade Nzimande has slammed the Covid-19 anti-vaccine stance being promoted by some‚ saying the country cannot go through another health denialism disaster as it did with Aids in the early 2000s.

Nzimande was speaking at the party’s media briefing on Sunday on the outcomes of its central committee meeting.

He said anti-vaccine conspiracies are dangerous and could lead to many refusing to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

“The central committee denounced unscientific utterances promoting conspiracy theories against scientific vaccine development‚” said Nzimande. “Having, in the past, gone through a devastating period of Aids denialism‚ we cannot allow another bout of the dangerous anti-vaccination and anti-vaccine postures.”

He called on the World Health Organisation (WHO) to ensure that Covid-19 vaccine development is geared towards making the vaccine universally accessible.

“As the Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrably underlined‚ any neglect of one part of the world will affect the entire world‚” he said.

Nzimande’s comments come after the statements made recently by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng during his visit to Tembisa Hospital.

Mogoeng prayed against vaccines “meant to infuse 666 in the lives of people‚ meant to corrupt their DNA”.

“I lock out any vaccine that is not of you. If there be any vaccine that is of the devil‚ meant to infuse triple-six in the lives of people‚ meant to corrupt their DNA ... Any such vaccine‚ Lord God almighty‚ may it be destroyed by fire in the name of Jesus‚” he prayed.

Mogoeng said his prayer was meant for “every well-meaning Christian” to cry unto God to destroy any vaccine that would negatively affect the lives of people.

“That vaccine must never see the light of day. You can’t say we must‚ as Christians‚ just fold our arms and say ‘whatever people come with’ is fine. No. We can’t‚” he said.

