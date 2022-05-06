National / Health New Covid rules will keep a tight leash on recovery, say tourism and leisure sectors Shabir Madhi slams regulations as unfit for purpose and full of contradictions B L Premium

The government’s latest regulations for managing Covid-19 have been panned by the DA, lobby groups and leisure industry associations, which say the new rules are unscientific and irrational and will delay economic recovery in sectors hard-hit by the pandemic.

Health minister Joe Phaahla published amendments to regulations to the National Health Act shortly before midnight on Wednesday. They require people to continue wearing masks in public indoor spaces, limit the size of gatherings and set out testing requirements for visitors to SA...