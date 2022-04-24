Over 15,000 comments on Covid-19 draft regulations received

The health department has received more than 15,000 comments on the draft regulations intended to manage Covid-19 and replace the state of disaster regulations.
The department hopes to sign the new regulations into law when the current temporary regulations lapse on May 4. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now