SA scientists closely monitoring rise in new Covid cases

SA scientists are closely monitoring a rapid rise in new coronavirus infections, which have more than doubled in the past week, but say it is too soon to tell whether there will be a similar upswing in hospital admissions.
“At this point there are no warning bells about severity. But the big caveat is it is still early days,” said University of KwaZulu-Natal epidemiologist Salim Abdool Karim, who was previously the government’s top coronavirus adviser. “There is a high level of uncertainty,” he said...
