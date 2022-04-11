National / Health NEWS ANALYSIS: Hospital insurance policies thrive despite regulatory impasse Health Insurance plans were set to be phased out in 2018 to be replaced by low-cost medical schemes, but the deadline has been extended B L Premium

The years-long delay by the medical aid regulator to allow low-cost medical schemes is leading to a thriving health insurance market, even as it exists in a regulatory limbo.

Health Insurance plans differ from legislated medical aids and usually cost R300-R400 a month. They provide consumers access to doctor visits, basic medication and some X-rays, essentially offering private out-of-hospital care, to employed people who cannot afford a medical aid...