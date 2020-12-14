Medical aid regulator orders withdrawal of low-cost GP vouchers
14 December 2020 - 20:16
The medical aid regulator has ordered Discovery Health and Netcare to stop selling vouchers for appointments with general practitioners (GPs).
The vouchers, costing R300-R350 and launched this year, were a way to make access to private doctors more affordable for people, including those who do not have medical aid. They could also be shared, enabling an employer to provide payment for an employee to see a private doctor...
