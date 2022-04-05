Hospitality industry cheers lifting of state of disaster

The Federated Hospitality Association of SA (Fedhasa) has welcomed the government’s lifting of the state of disaster but called for the urgent removal of the PCR test requirement for unvaccinated children between the ages of five and 12.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement meant an end to many rules, such as temperature checking and contact tracing, the PCR test for unvaccinated children “is damaging inbound family travel to SA as well as hindering SA families from travelling”, said chair Rosemary Anderson.

According to regulations announced last month, only children under the age of five are exempt from having to furnish either a vaccination certificate or negative PCR test to travel to SA.

The issue, said Fedhasa, lies in that many countries do not offer vaccinations to children between five and 12 years, and neither does SA.

“This means even if parents are fully vaccinated, a family with children aged between five and 12 years has no choice but to pay for PCR tests, which we know in certain countries like the UK is not only onerous, but also expensive,” said Anderson.