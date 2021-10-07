National / Health

Covid-19 vaccination e-certificates ‘not fake’ but website not yet launched

Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale says it is not fake, but merely premature

07 October 2021 - 11:44 TANYA FARBER
What the vaccination certificates downloaded on Thursday looked like. Picture: Twitter/@Ant_I_R_Legend
What the vaccination certificates downloaded on Thursday looked like. Picture: Twitter/@Ant_I_R_Legend

Many South Africans were perplexed after they downloaded their digital vaccine certificate, only to be told by social media that the site they used was "fake".

But then it turned out that the claim of fakeness was fake itself, and that the site is legitimate but is still under development.

Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said it’s not fake, it’s just premature.

“We are going to officially launch tomorrow and we are testing the site, so you have to take it live to test if it is working or not,” he said.

“Once it’s live people, who are lucky can download it, but we are encouraging people to exercise patience. We want to assure you there is no breach of any personal info.”’

The explanation on a vaccine certificate downloaded on Thursday. Picture: DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH.
The explanation on a vaccine certificate downloaded on Thursday. Picture: DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH.

After a meme spread claiming the site was fake, those who had downloaded their certificates became anxious that their personal information had been shared with an outside party, while others worried that the whole vaccine certificate system had fallen apart.

Earlier this week, the health department released a statement saying the site was not officially live yet but that some people had been lucky enough to download their certificates.

By Thursday morning, many others had downloaded their certificates without a hitch — and then the meme of fake news spread.

he site is scheduled to officially be launched on Friday.

Developers running final tests on SA’s digital vaccination certificate system

Covid-19 jab details will be linked to the Electronic Vaccination Data System and individuals will get a scannable QR code via SMS or e-mail
National
1 day ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: A commanding presence in our lives

These are unlikely to be people keen to relinquish their power over us
Opinion
3 days ago

No Covid-19 vaccine, no entry, say Ballito Rage festival organisers

G&G Productions will require attendees to show proof of their government-approved certificate
National
3 weeks ago

No banning of alcohol to unvaccinated people in Pretoria, mayor assures

But Randall Williams says it is ‘advisable’ for those attending gatherings to ensure they are fully jabbed
National
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Transnet to de-electrify trains as cable theft ...
National
2.
Mediclinic and Life Healthcare join trend of ...
National / Health
3.
Be blunt JSC, should white men not apply to be ...
National
4.
JSC announces candidates to fill 10 Gauteng high ...
National
5.
Judge orders seizure of millions in account ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.